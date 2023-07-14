Wall Street Journal slams Biden for treatment of Israel

US President Joe Biden treats the Israeli administration worse than it treats Iranian leadership, the Wall Street Journal editorial board wrote on Thursday.

The editorial piece briefly touched on several issues facing Israel. First, it referenced Biden’s public declination to invite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House.

Biden made the snub to the Israeli prime minister in an interview with Fareed Zakaria on CNN last week. Deflecting a question about what it would take for Netanyahu to earn an invitation, Biden noted Isaac Herzog’s upcoming trip to the US.

Judicial reforms

The WSJ editorial also castigated Biden for his responses to Israel’s weighing of judicial reforms. The article condemns the president for treating Israel as a vassal, telling the Jewish state that it “could not continue down this road of reforms” before also critiquing American ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides, for his comments.

Nides had remarked that Israel had to be prevented from “going off the rails” and that it should “pump the brakes” on the reforms.

US President Joe Biden waves from the stairs of Air Force One as he arrives at Vilnius airport on the eve of a NATO leaders summit, Lithuania, July 10, 2023. (credit: Ints Kalnins/Reuters)

The WSJ piece also slammed Biden for unnecessary criticism of Netanyahu’s actions on the reforms in March, already after, the editorial states, Netanyahu had agreed to “moderate the reforms.”

Judea and Samaria

Additionally, the WSJ lambasted the Biden administration or its approach to anti-Israel efforts and groups, noting that the administration has continued supplying aid to such groups while classifying the West Bank as “occupied territory.”

“How does it advance peace to indulge Palestinians in the belief that Jews are interlopers in Judea and at the Western Wall?” the WSJ asked.

Furthermore, the editorial board noted that Biden has both failed to implement a “longer and stronger” deal to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and to expand the Abraham Accords.

While Israel is hoping to add Saudi Arabia to the list of Abraham Accords countries, the editorial piece characterizes Biden’s actions as serving only to alienate the major Gulf country.