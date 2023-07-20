The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
US seeks soldier's return as trilateral talks over North Korea start

On Tuesday, King made an unauthorized crossing into North Korea, the same day a US nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine visited South Korea for the first time since the 1980s.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 20, 2023 08:38

Updated: JULY 20, 2023 09:12
People look at North Korea territory through a pair of binoculars at an observation platform near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea July 19, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI/FILE PHOTO)
People look at North Korea territory through a pair of binoculars at an observation platform near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea July 19, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI/FILE PHOTO)

The United States is actively engaged in ensuring the return of an American soldier who had crossed into North Korea, a US official said on Thursday, ahead of a trilateral meeting with Japan and South Korea on countering North Korean threats.

The US is working hard to ascertain information on Private Travis King's wellbeing and engaged in "ensuring his safety and return," US Special Envoy for North Korea Sung Kim said at the opening of the meeting.

The meeting takes place amid heightened tensions around the Korean Peninsula. On Tuesday, King made an unauthorized crossing into North Korea, the same day a US nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine visited South Korea for the first time since the 1980s.

U.S. Army soldier Travis King appears in this unknown location, undated photo obtained by REUTERS (credit: REUTERS)U.S. Army soldier Travis King appears in this unknown location, undated photo obtained by REUTERS (credit: REUTERS)

Heightened military tensions amid ballistic missile launches

North Korea test launched two ballistic missiles into the sea early on Wednesday.

South Korean government representative Kim Gunn condemned the missile launches and spoke of the strengthening of ties between the three countries.

"Our trilateral security cooperation is at an unprecedented level," he said, adding that the three will discuss ways to further strengthen their cooperation, including in sanctions and countering North Korea's malicious cyber activities.



