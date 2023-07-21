The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Zelensky sacks Ukraine's ambassador to UK after criticism

A presidential order, which said Prystaiko had also been removed as Ukraine's representative to the International Maritime Organization, gave no reason for the dismissal.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 21, 2023 11:21

Updated: JULY 21, 2023 12:42
Vadym Prystaiko, who has been dismissed as Ukraine's ambassador to Britain, waves as he and his wife Inna Prystaiko walk outside Number 10 Downing Street on the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in London, Britain, February 24, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS/FILE PHOTO)
Vadym Prystaiko, who has been dismissed as Ukraine's ambassador to Britain, waves as he and his wife Inna Prystaiko walk outside Number 10 Downing Street on the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in London, Britain, February 24, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS/FILE PHOTO)

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Vadym Prystaiko as Ukraine's ambassador to Britain on Friday, days after the envoy publicly criticized the president.

In an interview with Sky News last week, Prystaiko was asked about remarks by outgoing British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace suggesting Kyiv should show more gratitude for weapons deliveries from its allies to fight Russia's occupying forces.

The sarcastic comment 

Zelensky responded by saying Ukraine was always grateful to Britain, a staunch ally. He was also quoted by British media as saying Wallace could let him know how to express his gratitude or how "we could get up in the morning and express our words of gratitude to the minister."

Asked whether Zelensky was being sarcastic, Prystaiko told Sky there was "a little bit of sarcasm" when the president "said that each and every morning he will wake up and call Ben Wallace to thank him."

All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 13, 2023 Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko and wife Inna Prystaiko take a seat in the royal box on centre court before the start of play (credit: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS)All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 13, 2023 Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko and wife Inna Prystaiko take a seat in the royal box on centre court before the start of play (credit: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS)

"I don't believe that this sarcasm is healthy," he said, adding that the Russians "have to know that we're working together."

Zelensky's order did not say who would replace Prystaiko, 53, an experienced diplomat and former vice prime minister who had held the post as ambassador to Britain for three years.



