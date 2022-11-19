The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Ukraine's Zelensky meets with UK PM Sunak in Kyiv

Liz Truss and her predecessor Boris Johnson had both made public support for Ukraine an important part of their agenda, and Sunak has said he will continue this.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 19, 2022 15:48

Updated: NOVEMBER 19, 2022 17:03
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives for a flag rising ceremony after Russia's retreat from Kherson, in central Kherson, Ukraine November 14, 2022. (photo credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives for a flag rising ceremony after Russia's retreat from Kherson, in central Kherson, Ukraine November 14, 2022.
(photo credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)

Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv on Saturday, pledging to continue the firm support for Ukraine that was a focus of policy under his predecessors.

"Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom," Sunak said on Twitter. "We are with you all the way."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video on Saturday of the two meeting in Kyiv.

"With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory. Both of our nations know what it means to stand up for freedom," Zelensky tweeted.

"With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory. Both of our nations know what it means to stand up for freedom,"

Volodymyr Zelensky

Sunak, a former finance minister, took office last month following the short-lived premiership of Liz Truss. She and her predecessor Boris Johnson had both made public support for Ukraine an important part of their agenda, and Sunak has said he will continue this.

UK to provide new air defence package for Ukraine

Sunak said in a statement that Britain would provide a new 50 million pound ($60 million) package that includes anti-aircraft guns and technology such as radar to counter drone attacks. Britain also said it would increase the training it provides to Ukraine's armed forces.

"While Ukraine's armed forces succeed in pushing back Russian forces on the ground, civilians are being brutally bombarded from the air," Sunak said in his statement.

"We are today providing new air defense, including anti-aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment, and stepping up humanitarian support for the cold, hard winter ahead."

Russia has increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure with long range attacks since last month, including using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones, for which Ukraine has sought air defenses from the West.



Tags United Kingdom ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Rishi Sunak
