The Israel Medical Association (IMA) has declared a labor dispute, allowing it to carry out sanctions soon. Last week, many thousands of physicians around the country held a two-hour “warning strike” and attending labor assemblies, but taking care of all urgent patients and carryout out life-saving procedures.

A large crowd of thousands of doctors and representatives of all health funds from all over the country met at Jerusalem’s International Convention Center to discuss the dangers that would be caused by the coalition’s judicial “reform” plan. The entire audience demanded a strike.

The IMA, whose polls have shown that 90% of its membership oppose the government’s plans and regard it as a “coup” and a “departure from democracy,” will announce its next steps, which will “surely be aggravated if the legislation to cancel the reasonableness continues,” they said.