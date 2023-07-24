Smotrich makes last-ditch compromise attempt, colleagues rebuff

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich reportedly tried to arrange a last-minute compromise in the Knesset plenum during the reasonableness clause vote on Monday, according to Israeli media.
He reportedly requested to postpone legislation for at least six months; the offer was roundly rejected by Justice Minister Yariv Levin and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
Herzog's plea for compromise
Earlier on Monday, President Isaac Herzog said in a statement, “We are in a state of national emergency. This is the moment for responsibility.
“We are working around the clock, in every possible way to find a solution. The infrastructure for a possible understanding exists, yet gaps remain that require the various parties to show responsibility.
“The citizens of Israel are thirsting for hope, and expect responsibility and leadership. During these decisive hours, I call on elected officials to act with courage, and to reach out in order to arrive at understanding,” Herzog said.
Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.