Smotrich makes last-ditch compromise attempt, colleagues rebuff

He reportedly requested to postpone legislation for at least six months; the offer was roundly rejected by Justice Minister Yariv Levin and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 24, 2023 13:46

Updated: JULY 24, 2023 14:32
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich at a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on June 18, 2023. (photo credit: AMIT SHABI/POOL)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich at a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on June 18, 2023.
(photo credit: AMIT SHABI/POOL)

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich reportedly tried to arrange a last-minute compromise in the Knesset plenum during the reasonableness clause vote on Monday, according to Israeli media. 

He reportedly requested to postpone legislation for at least six months; the offer was roundly rejected by Justice Minister Yariv Levin and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. 

Herzog's plea for compromise

Earlier on Monday, President Isaac Herzog said in a statement, “We are in a state of national emergency. This is the moment for responsibility.

“We are working around the clock, in every possible way to find a solution. The infrastructure for a possible understanding exists, yet gaps remain that require the various parties to show responsibility.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog reacts prior to address to a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE) Israeli President Isaac Herzog reacts prior to address to a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

“The citizens of Israel are thirsting for hope, and expect responsibility and leadership. During these decisive hours, I call on elected officials to act with courage, and to reach out in order to arrive at understanding,” Herzog said.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.



