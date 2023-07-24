Smotrich makes last-ditch compromise attempt, colleagues rebuff

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich reportedly tried to arrange a last-minute compromise in the Knesset plenum during the reasonableness clause vote on Monday, according to Israeli media.

He reportedly requested to postpone legislation for at least six months; the offer was roundly rejected by Justice Minister Yariv Levin and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Herzog's plea for compromise

Earlier on Monday, President Isaac Herzog said in a statement, “We are in a state of national emergency. This is the moment for responsibility.

“We are working around the clock, in every possible way to find a solution. The infrastructure for a possible understanding exists, yet gaps remain that require the various parties to show responsibility.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog reacts prior to address to a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

“The citizens of Israel are thirsting for hope, and expect responsibility and leadership. During these decisive hours, I call on elected officials to act with courage, and to reach out in order to arrive at understanding,” Herzog said.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.