The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ron DeSantis involved in car accident but is uninjured, spokesperson says

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 25, 2023 16:28

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was involved in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday but is uninjured, his spokesperson said.

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," the spokesperson, Bryan Griffin, said in a statement. "He and his team are uninjured."

The campaign did not release additional information.

DeSantis, 44,is considered former President Donald Trump's main challenger in the 2024 Republican contest.

Britain says Russia may start attacking civilian ships in Black Sea
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 05:04 PM
Putin ally says Russian sanctions 'catastrophic' for food market
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 04:14 PM
US says Russian plane hit one of its drones with flare over Syria
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 03:53 PM
TikTok to launch e-commerce platform in US to sell China-made goods
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 03:50 PM
Moody's to publish special report on Israel's credit rating - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2023 03:38 PM
Russian lawmakers vote to raise conscription age limit to 30
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 03:20 PM
Tel Aviv light rail set to open in early August - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2023 03:14 PM
Labor court rules against health system strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2023 02:44 PM
Kremlin: Putin and Lukashenko discussed Wagner, cooperation, threats
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 12:58 PM
UK urges Israel to ensure the independence of judiciary is preserved
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 12:43 PM
Russian Black Sea Fleet ships destroyed two Ukrainian drones - Russia
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 11:22 AM
Chinese naval fleet in Russia on friendly visit - Chinese state media
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 11:13 AM
IDF arrests eight Palestinians in overnight raid of West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2023 10:42 AM
Russian delegation to visit North Korea - KCNA
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 10:19 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Central Turkey – EMSC
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 09:07 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by