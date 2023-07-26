'Kaplan Force' announces an 'Evening of Resistance' on Thursday

The protest organization "Kaplan Force" will hold an "Evening of Resistance" on Thursday, the group announced on Wednesday following the approval of the law to cancel the reasonableness standard, which passed on Tuesday.

"We are moving from defense to attack against the dictatorship - in order to defeat the government of destruction. They passed clearly illegitimate legislation that has a black flag flying over it," read the Kaplan Force's announcement.

The demonstrators will begin with the "Home Building March" from Rothschild Boulevard to Kaplan Street, where the protest will take place.