Suspect rams through two IDF checkpoints in West Bank, arrested

An attempted ramming attack was reported in Huwara in the northern West Bank on Friday afternoon after a driver rammed through two military checkpoints, the IDF said.

Footage shared by Palestinian media reportedly from the scene showed Israeli forces operating in the town as heavy gunfire was audible in the background.

The Israeli military said its troops shot at the vehicle and chased the suspect down. He was arrested and will be interrogated by defense establishment officials.

This is a developing story.