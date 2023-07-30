Russia says Ukrainian drone attack targets Moscow, hi-rise damaged

A 50-story building in the IQ-quarter complex of Moscow was damaged in an alleged Ukrainian drone attack early Sunday morning, according to the city's mayor and Russian media. Footage reportedly from the scene showed smoke rising from the building.

The Russian TASS news agency reported that two Ukrainian drones were shot down by Russian air defenses west of Moscow. The city's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, reported on his Telegram channel that the facades on two office buildings were slightly damaged and there were no injuries caused by the attack.

Authorities instituted a temporary restriction on the presence of any aircraft in the airspace above Moscow after the attack, according to TASS. Vnukovo International Airport in the city was closed to arrivals and departures after the attack.

A Ukrainian serviceman practices to use a drone, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine March 8, 2023 (credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters)

Two Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow reported earlier this week

In the past week, Russian officials reported two Ukrainian drone attacks targeting Moscow.

On Monday, Russian media reported that two Ukrainian drones were "suppressed and crashed," damaging at least two buildings in Moscow.

On Thursday night, Russia's Defense Ministry reported that it destroyed a Ukrainian drone in the Moscow region.

Ukrainian authorities did not comment on the claims by Russian authorities, as Ukrainian officials rarely comment on attacks within Russian territory.