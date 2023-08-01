The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran shuts down for two days because of 'unprecedented heat'

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 1, 2023 15:09

Iran has announced Wednesday and Thursday this week will be public holidays because of "unprecedented heat" and told the elderly and people with health conditions to stay indoors, Iranian state media reported.

Many cities in southern Iran have already suffered from days of exceptional heat. State media reported temperatures had this week exceeded 123 degrees Fahrenheit (51 Celsius) in the southern city of Ahvaz.

Government spokesman Ali Bahadori-Jahromi was quoted by state media as saying Wednesday and Thursday would be holidays, while the health ministry said hospitals would be on high alert.

Temperatures are expected to be 39 C in Tehran on Wednesday.

Heatwaves have affected large parts of the globe in recent weeks. Scientists have linked them to human-induced climate change.

Ukraine calls in Polish ambassador over presidential aide's comments
By REUTERS
08/01/2023 03:07 PM
Police officer injured while arresting protester for noise violation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2023 01:51 PM
High Court to hear petition on LGBTQ couple adoption on August 2
By MICHAEL STARR
08/01/2023 01:04 PM
French FM confirms that evacuation plans are underway in Niger
By REUTERS
08/01/2023 10:27 AM
Gallant postpones decision regarding Army Radio to October
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2023 09:10 AM
Four Israelis indicted after staging 10 home invasions, stealing propert
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2023 08:56 AM
Russia thwarts Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea navy ships - TASS
By REUTERS
08/01/2023 08:04 AM
China lodges complaints over US weapons aid to Taiwan
By REUTERS
08/01/2023 06:38 AM
18-year-old man shot and killed in Kfar Qara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2023 04:25 AM
Trump called for deposition in Michael Cohen lawsuit
By REUTERS
08/01/2023 03:38 AM
US not encouraging or enabling attacks inside Russia, White House says
By REUTERS
08/01/2023 01:04 AM
US presses Taliban on human rights, detention of US citizens
By REUTERS
07/31/2023 11:13 PM
US says officials will attend Ukraine peace summit in Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
07/31/2023 08:57 PM
IDF chief: We are not involved in controversy in Israeli society
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2023 07:29 PM
UK sanctions Russian judges and officials involved in Kara-Murza trial
By REUTERS
07/31/2023 07:04 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by