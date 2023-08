The Haifa District Attorney's Office filed an indictment on Wednesday against two Palestinians for allegedly having smuggled firearms and ammunition into the city of Jenin in June while Israeli forces were active in the city, according to the Shin Bet.

The two men, one 27-year-old from Isafiya and one 29-year-old from Fureidis, were initially arrested on June 28 and their legal proceedings are being conducted in the Haifa district court.