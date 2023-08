The IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police arrested six suspects in the village of Burqin near Jenin on Wednesday night, including a senior official in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist movement.

Six additional suspects were arrested in Beit Ummar near Hebron and, in the villages of Qilqis and Yatta, Israeli forces seized weapons, ammunition, and military equipment. An additional suspect was arrested in the town of Qabalan.