Romanian court releases influencer Andrew Tate from house arrest

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 4, 2023 12:39

A Bucharest court ruled on Friday to release divisive internet personality Andrew Tate from house arrest where he is awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, placing him under judicial control, a lighter restrictive measure.

The Bucharest Court of Appeals said in a written ruling that it "replaces the house arrest measure with that of judicial control for a period of 60 days from August 4 until October 2."

Tate was indicted in June along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

Flight delays recorded at Ben-Gurion due to baggage issues
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2023 02:09 PM
Assuta permitted to accept new IVF patients after scandal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2023 01:41 PM
Ukraine says Russia planning 'false flag' attack at Belarus refinery
By REUTERS
08/04/2023 01:33 PM
Central donor for Kohelet Forum halts contributions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2023 12:18 PM
Poland arrests Belarusian suspected of spying for Russia
By REUTERS
08/04/2023 11:25 AM
14-year-old arrested for throwing Molotov cocktail at Jewish home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2023 11:07 AM
Japan to host Iranian top diplomat, ask to cut weapon supply to Russia
By REUTERS
08/04/2023 10:29 AM
Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2023 08:53 AM
Niger's ousted president calls for restoration of his government
By REUTERS
08/04/2023 02:17 AM
An explosion was heard in Givat Shmuel, police at the scene
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2023 12:33 AM
Syrian Defense Ministry: drones launched by militants in Aleppo
By REUTERS
08/03/2023 11:41 PM
Trump enters not guilty plea on trying to overturn 2020 US election
By REUTERS
08/03/2023 11:26 PM
White House says it is concerned N. Korea will send munitions to Russia
By REUTERS
08/03/2023 10:18 PM
Zelensky: Troops face difficulty, but Ukrainian strength dominates
By REUTERS
08/03/2023 10:07 PM
Three killed, eight injured in traffic accidents throughout Israel
By MAARIV ONLINE
08/03/2023 08:10 PM
