Jerusalem rabbi arrested for sexual offenses against minors

Israel Police arrested an educator resident of Jerusalem on suspicion of having committed sexual offenses against minors, Saturday night, according to a Police Spokesperson.

According to Israeli reports, the suspect in question is a Jerusalem rabbi. His detention was extended at the High Court while the investigations continue.

The suspect, an educator in his 50s and a resident of Jerusalem was arrested on suspicion of committing sexual offences against minors in several different cases over a period of years.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Neve Yaakov police station, where his detention was extended until August 15 in order to continue the investigation into the case.

Police are also investigating the possibility that there are other minors who were harmed by the actions of the suspect, investigations are being carried out to confirm these suspicions.

This is a developing story.