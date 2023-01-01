Arrest of Chief Rabbinate official suspected of sexual assault extended

Israel's courts extended the arrest on Sunday of a Chief Rabbinate official, who was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor over a decade ago for several years, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

The suspect, a resident of Jerusalem in his 40s and a former boss of the complainant's father, was arrested last Monday on suspicion of having committed sexual offenses following a report filed by the victim.

The victim reportedly chose to file a report now due to statute of limitations laws, which would have applied to the case in less than a year.

The report filed by the victim states that the suspect committed “dozens” of serious offenses over the span of many years.

On Sunday, the court once again agreed to the police's request and ordered the extension of the suspect's detention by four more days, until January 4, 2023, in order to continue the ongoing investigation into the case.