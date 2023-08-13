The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russian warship fires on dry cargo ship near Ukraine - defense ministry

Russia said its Vasily Bykov patrol ship fired with automatic weapons on the "Sukru Okan" vessel after the captain did not respond to a request to halt for an inspection.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 13, 2023 12:38

Updated: AUGUST 13, 2023 13:17
A warship of the Russian Black Sea fleet leaves a port during naval drills in Sevastopol, Crimea, in this still image taken from video released February 12, 2022. (photo credit: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)
A warship of the Russian Black Sea fleet leaves a port during naval drills in Sevastopol, Crimea, in this still image taken from video released February 12, 2022.
(photo credit: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

A Russian warship on Sunday opened warning fire on a Palau-flagged dry cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea as it made its way to Ukraine, the Russian defense ministry said.

Russia said its Vasily Bykov patrol ship fired with automatic weapons on the "Sukru Okan" vessel after the captain did not respond to a request to halt for an inspection.

The Sukru Okan was making its way toward the Ukrainian port of Izmail, the defense ministry said.

"To forcibly stop the vessel, warning fire was opened from automatic weapons," the Russian defense ministry said.

Boarding for inspection

The Russian military boarded the vessel with the help of a Ka-29 helicopter.

A Russian Navy Ka-27PS (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons) A Russian Navy Ka-27PS (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"After the inspection group completed its work on board, the Sukru Okan continued on its way to the port of Izmail," the defense ministry said.

Shipping databases list the Sukru Okan as a Palau-flagged vessel with a tonnage of 2155 whose home port is Istanbul.



