Ukraine shows destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

The Russian Terminator-2 tank is one of the most powerful machines on the battlefield, and now Ukraine has a way to stop them

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 12, 2023 21:55
Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition (photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
(photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

A much-lauded Russian Terminator-2 tank appears to have been destroyed by a Ukrainian tank unit working alongside Ukrainian special forces today. 

A video posted to Telegram by the Ukrainian security service SBU (Služba bezpeky Ukrajiny) appears to show the tank being destroyed and nearby soldiers fleeing.

“We will continue to work until complete victory”

Ukrainian Official, SBU

Formally known as the BMPT, the Russian tank is a powerful machine with serious battlefield potential. It is armed with four missile launchers, two autocannons, and two grenade launchers.

Ukrainian officials wrote on telegram that the hit was carried out using “just a few hits of kamikaze drones”. The officials then elaborated that an attempt was made by Russia to extricate the vehicle using another tank which was then totally destroyed by the Ukrainian Special Forces waiting nearby.

“We will continue to work until complete Victory”, Newsweek quoted the SBU officials as saying.

Russia's Dmitry Medvedev speaks during a presentation of the BMPT-72 tank, dubbed the ''Terminator-2'' (credit: REUTERS) Russia's Dmitry Medvedev speaks during a presentation of the BMPT-72 tank, dubbed the ''Terminator-2'' (credit: REUTERS)

Weapons and training will be supplied to Ukraine

German news outlet Deutsche Welle has previously reported over 8000 Russian artillery systems as captured by Ukraine, and Newspeek also reports a Pentagon scheme to provide up to 80,000 shells to Ukraine as per the remarks of Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder. 

Previous reports have also revealed a desire to train Ukrainian F-16 pilots, although it is recognized that this would take significantly longer to achieve than weapons supplies.



