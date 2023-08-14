The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Danish air force intercepts Russian bombers headed to NATO airspace

Dutch F-16s were called into action Monday morning, but the Russian bombers were intercepted before they could enter Dutch NATO airspace.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 11:42

Updated: AUGUST 14, 2023 11:47
A Russian Su-27 military aircraft dumps fuel while flying by a US Air Force MQ-9 "Reaper" drone over the Black Sea, March 14, 2023 in this still image taken from handout video released by the Pentagon. (photo credit: Courtesy of US European Command/The Pentagon/Handout via REUTERS)
A Russian Su-27 military aircraft dumps fuel while flying by a US Air Force MQ-9 "Reaper" drone over the Black Sea, March 14, 2023 in this still image taken from handout video released by the Pentagon.
(photo credit: Courtesy of US European Command/The Pentagon/Handout via REUTERS)

The Danish air force has intercepted two Russian bombers that were identified over Denmark and flying towards the area that the Netherlands monitors for the NATO military alliance, the Dutch Royal Airforce said on Monday.

It added that Dutch F-16s were called into action Monday morning, but the Russian bombers were intercepted before they could enter Dutch NATO airspace and have now turned back.

A spokesperson for the Dutch Royal Airforce said that planes are intercepted if they do not have a unique identifying code, did not provide a flight plan, and if there is no two-way conversation.

He also said that it's not rare for Russian airplanes to violate a European country's airspace or approach it.

Russian-made SU-30 jet (credit: KAMAL KISHORE/REUTERS) Russian-made SU-30 jet (credit: KAMAL KISHORE/REUTERS)

Reuters could not immediately reach the Danish defense ministry for comment.

This is a developing story.



