The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US sends F-16s to Middle East after F-22s as sign of strength in region - analysis

The planes can fly over the Gulf and make ships feel safe, but it’s unclear what the planes will do if Iran continues to try to hijack ships.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JULY 15, 2023 19:52
An F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) performs to commemorate Pakistan Air Force's 'Operation Swift Retort', following the shot down of Indian military aircrafts on February 27, 2019 in Kashmir, during an air show in Karachi, Pakistan February 27, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO)
An F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) performs to commemorate Pakistan Air Force's 'Operation Swift Retort', following the shot down of Indian military aircrafts on February 27, 2019 in Kashmir, during an air show in Karachi, Pakistan February 27, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO)

The US sent F-16s to the Middle East to help protect ships in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, according to reports.

The Associated Press said “the US is beefing up its use of fighter jets around the strategic Strait of Hormuz to protect ships from Iranian seizures, a senior defense official said Friday, adding that the US is increasingly concerned about the growing ties between Iran, Russia and Syria across the Middle East.” This comes in the wake of June reports about the US sending F-22 fighter jets to the region. 

Al-Arabiya noted that “Washington has been flying A-10 fighter jets over the Strait of Hormuz for the last week and it will be sending a new fleet of F-16s to the Gulf this weekend in response to the recent uptick in Iranian efforts to seize oil tankers, a senior US military official said Friday.” This means that the US now has more planes in the region which should be more than capable of defending ships. However, a key question is what rules of engagement the planes have and how they will actually be used. 

Motivations behind sending the crafts

These are not the only planes the US has recently said it sent to the region. It also sent advanced F-22 air superiority fighter planes. However, those were ostensibly sent due to tensions with Russia in Syria. This means the US is deeply committed to the region, despite some perceptions that the US has been shifting focus to China and Russia. 

Iran and Russia nevertheless continue to test US resolve. Russia has been increasing various types of dangerous interaction in Syria. Both the US and Russia operate in Syria. The US generally operates in the east of the country, backing the SDF against ISIS, and over a lonely garrison called Al-Tanf in Syria near the Jordan-Iraq border. In the past there have been tensions with Russia, Iran and the Syrian regime. However, Russia has now increased those tensions. 

An Iranian military ship takes part in an annual drill in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran (credit: REUTERS) An Iranian military ship takes part in an annual drill in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran (credit: REUTERS)

The F-16s are apparently being sent to help bolster forces over the Gulf. “The defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details of military operations in the region, said the F-16s will give air cover to the ships moving through the waterway and increase the military’s visibility in the area, as a deterrent to Iran,” the AP noted. 

“A-10s have been flying over the Strait of Hormuz and over the broader [Gulf] areas for about a week and a half now. And we are starting to fly f-16s this weekend, as well, to further robust that presence,” a US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters, Al-Arabiya said.

The planes can fly over the Gulf and make ships feel safe, but it’s unclear what the planes will do if Iran continues to try to hijack ships. Iran tried to hijack two ships last week. It has hijacked many other ships since 2019 and carried out attacks using drones and mines. Iran uses fast boats to harass ships and sometimes uses helicopters to send men to rope down onto the bridge of ships it intends to capture.  

Other US crafts in the region

The US has also been using drones in Syria, to hunt ISIS and conduct other operations. One report recently said Russia harassed several US drones, apparently in northwest Syria. The very fact that several Reaper drones were flying at the same time in the same place shows how large the drone presence is. 

In addition US Central Command recently completed a drill with the IDF under the overall exercise called Juniper Oak in which the US said demonstrated “increasing interoperability and enhancing combined operational capabilities in the air and cyberspace.” Within the last week the US also partnered with Jordan as part of Intrepid Maven, and conducted operations in the Arabian Gulf with Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UK as part of a multinational force. CENTCOM also said it worked with Lebanon and Iraqi forces as part of the exercise Resolute Union 2023. Adding all this together clearly shows a very high level of US operations in the region in the recent period. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
5

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by