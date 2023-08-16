The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
North Korea says Travis King wants refuge from mistreatment in US Army

The Pentagon said that they cannot verify alleged comments by US Private King.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 16, 2023 00:24

Updated: AUGUST 16, 2023 01:14
U.S. Army soldier Travis King appears in this unknown location, undated photo obtained by REUTERS (photo credit: REUTERS)
U.S. Army soldier Travis King appears in this unknown location, undated photo obtained by REUTERS
(photo credit: REUTERS)

North Korea said that Travis King confessed to crossing into the North because of "inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army," state media reported on Wednesday, the first public acknowledgement of the incident by Pyongyang.

The soldier, Private Travis T. King, dashed into the North while on a civilian tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the heavily fortified border between the two Koreas. US officials have said they believe King crossed the border intentionally.

North Korean investigators have also now concluded that King crossed deliberately and illegally, with the intent to stay in the North or in a third country, state news agency KCNA said.

"During the investigation, Travis King confessed that he had decided to come over to the DPRK as he harbored ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army," KCNA reported, using the initials of North Korea's official name. "He also expressed his willingness to seek refugee in the DPRK or a third country, saying that he was disillusioned at the unequal American society."

U.S. Private Travis T. King (wearing a black shirt and black cap) is seen in this picture taken during a tour of the tightly controlled Joint Security Area (JSA) on the border between the two Koreas, at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, July 18, 2023 (credit: Sarah Leslie/Handout via REUTERS)U.S. Private Travis T. King (wearing a black shirt and black cap) is seen in this picture taken during a tour of the tightly controlled Joint Security Area (JSA) on the border between the two Koreas, at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, July 18, 2023 (credit: Sarah Leslie/Handout via REUTERS)

Pentagon cannot verify alleged comments by US Private King

The Pentagon on Tuesday said it could not verify alleged comments made by US Army soldier Private Travis King that North Korean state media reported, but that Washington remained focused on his safe return.

"We remain focused on his safe return. The department’s priority is to bring Private King home, and that we are working through all available channels to achieve that outcome," a Pentagon spokesperson said.

 



