Ukraine recaptures Urozhaine in Donetsk region from Russian forces

Ukraine has recaptured a settlement in the Donetsk region from Russian forces, according to Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 16, 2023 08:26

Updated: AUGUST 16, 2023 08:50
Ukrainian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system towards Russian troops near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine August 11, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK)
Ukrainian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system towards Russian troops near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine August 11, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK)

Ukraine's forces have entrenched themselves on the outskirts of Urozhaine after recapturing the settlement in the Donetsk region from Russian forces, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday.

"Urozhaine liberated," Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app. "Our defenders are entrenched on the outskirts."

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

In recent days, fierce battles have been taking place in and around Urozhaine and Staromaiorske, around 60 miles southwest of Russian-held Donetsk.

Russian attacks on Ukraine's Danube port

A view shows a building of the Black Sea Danube shipping company destroyed during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Izmail, Odesa region, Ukraine August 2, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Nina Liashonok) A view shows a building of the Black Sea Danube shipping company destroyed during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Izmail, Odesa region, Ukraine August 2, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Nina Liashonok)

Grain silos and warehouses were damaged in the Russian overnight drone attacks at one of Ukraine's Danube river ports, Ukraine's Odesa's Governor Oleh Kiper said on Wednesday.

"Russian terrorists attacked the Odesa region twice last night with attack drones. The main target is port and grain infrastructure in the south of the region," Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.

He did not specify which port was attacked. Ukraine has two main ports on the Danube River - Reni and Izmail. Both have been attacked before.



