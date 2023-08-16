Yacht sinks off coast of Eilat, causing hazardous diesel spill

A yacht that sunk off the coast of Israel's southernmost city of Eilat caused a hazardous diesel spill early on Wednesday morning, the Environmental Protection Ministry said.

Ministry inspectors were rushed to the scene after the yacht began spewing out gas into the water.

According to the ministry, the unregistered yacht was docked at the port with over 100 liters of diesel in the tank.

An investigation has been opened into the incident and a thorough examination of the damage caused will be held, it added.