Yacht sinks off coast of Eilat, causing hazardous diesel spill

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 16, 2023 11:00

A yacht that sunk off the coast of Israel's southernmost city of Eilat caused a hazardous diesel spill early on Wednesday morning, the Environmental Protection Ministry said.

Ministry inspectors were rushed to the scene after the yacht began spewing out gas into the water. 

According to the ministry, the unregistered yacht was docked at the port with over 100 liters of diesel in the tank.

An investigation has been opened into the incident and a thorough examination of the damage caused will be held, it added.

Israel Police raid Bnei Brak underground casino, four detained
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2023 10:37 AM
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Turkmenistan
By REUTERS
08/16/2023 09:29 AM
A container ship left Ukraine port of Odesa - Ukrainian lawmaker
By REUTERS
08/16/2023 09:04 AM
Russia aiming for self-sufficiency in Unscrewed Aerial Vehicles, UK says
By REUTERS
08/16/2023 08:54 AM
Russia says it downs three Ukrainian drones over Kaluga region
By REUTERS
08/16/2023 06:15 AM
Ukraine says Russian drones head to Danube port, key for grain exports
By REUTERS
08/16/2023 02:01 AM
Paraguay to open embassy in Jerusalem
By Walla!
08/16/2023 12:40 AM
Clashes erupt between Palestinians and IDF forces at Joseph's Tomb
By Amir Bohbot/Walla!
08/15/2023 11:38 PM
Georgia court acknowledges releasing Trump document on website
By REUTERS
08/15/2023 10:28 PM
Blinken says US approach to Iran has not changed after detainee deal
By REUTERS
08/15/2023 07:06 PM
Shots fired at vehicle on Ayalon highway, one person injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2023 05:44 PM
Trump aide pleads not guilty in classified documents probe
By REUTERS
08/15/2023 05:31 PM
Forest fire in Jerusalem Hills prompts multiple firefighting teams
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2023 05:25 PM
More than one million people have fled Sudan due to conflict
By REUTERS
08/15/2023 05:13 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky visits Zaporizhzhia region, meets troops
By REUTERS
08/15/2023 04:51 PM
