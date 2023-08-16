Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has proposed that former US president Donald Trump's trial on election interference charges start on March 4, 2024, a date that would have Trump in court mid-campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Willis submitted her recommendation in a court filing on Wednesday, which also said that initial appearances for the various defendants charged in the Georgia election case should happen during the week of Sept. 5.

Trump is set to be on trial in New York on March 25, 2024, on separate charges of concealing a hush money payment to a porn star - a schedule that the former president is certain to raise in response to the recommended start date in Georgia.

Trump's attorneys have argued in other criminal cases that any trial be scheduled until after the November 2024 US presidential election.

He is set to go on trial in Florida in May on charges of retaining sensitive government documents after leaving office.

US Special Counsel Jack Smith's office has also asked a Washington, DC, federal judge to schedule a Jan. 2 trial start date on charges that Trump plotted to overturn his 2020 election loss. Trump's attorneys face a Thursday deadline to propose their own trial date in that case.