The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Fulton County Prosecutors propose March 2024 trial date in Trump Georgia case

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 16, 2023 22:03

Updated: AUGUST 16, 2023 22:35

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has proposed that former US president Donald Trump's trial on election interference charges start on March 4, 2024, a date that would have Trump in court mid-campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Willis submitted her recommendation in a court filing on Wednesday, which also said that initial appearances for the various defendants charged in the Georgia election case should happen during the week of Sept. 5.

Trump is set to be on trial in New York on March 25, 2024, on separate charges of concealing a hush money payment to a porn star - a schedule that the former president is certain to raise in response to the recommended start date in Georgia.

Trump's attorneys have argued in other criminal cases that any trial be scheduled until after the November 2024 US presidential election.

He is set to go on trial in Florida in May on charges of retaining sensitive government documents after leaving office.

US Special Counsel Jack Smith's office has also asked a Washington, DC, federal judge to schedule a Jan. 2 trial start date on charges that Trump plotted to overturn his 2020 election loss. Trump's attorneys face a Thursday deadline to propose their own trial date in that case.

US appeals court rules to restrict abortion pill use
By REUTERS
08/16/2023 09:41 PM
21-year-old man shot dead in Jaljulia, 15-year-old injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2023 07:32 PM
Knesset approves law regulating importations that meet Europe standard
By MAARIV ONLINE
08/16/2023 07:27 PM
Libya clashes toll hits 55 dead - medical agency
By REUTERS
08/16/2023 05:22 PM
Biden to visit Hawaii on Monday, meet with wildfire survivors
By REUTERS
08/16/2023 04:08 PM
Person hit by train in Haifa, changes in train schedule expected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2023 03:53 PM
Jordan army downs drone loaded with explosives - report
By REUTERS
08/16/2023 03:26 PM
Lithuania closes two Belarus border crossings
By REUTERS
08/16/2023 01:25 PM
Romanian Black Sea port shipped 8.1 mln tons of Ukrainian grain in Jan
By REUTERS
08/16/2023 12:47 PM
Iran says its released assets abroad will be used for domestic output
By REUTERS
08/16/2023 12:12 PM
17 Nigerian soldiers killed in ambush near Burkina Faso border
By REUTERS
08/16/2023 12:02 PM
Israeli forces arrest 10 Palestinian terror suspects in West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2023 11:16 AM
Israel Police raid Bnei Brak underground casino, four detained
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2023 10:37 AM
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Turkmenistan
By REUTERS
08/16/2023 09:29 AM
A container ship left Ukraine port of Odesa - Ukrainian lawmaker
By REUTERS
08/16/2023 09:04 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by