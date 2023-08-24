The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russia's Putin sends condolences over crash, says Prigozhin was 'talented businessman'

Putin described Prigozhin as a talented businessman whom he had known since the 1990s and said the investigation into the crash would take time.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 24, 2023 19:26

Updated: AUGUST 24, 2023 19:50
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Denis Pushilin, Moscow-installed acting leader of the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Donetsk region, in Moscow, Russia August 24, 2023. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Denis Pushilin, Moscow-installed acting leader of the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Donetsk region, in Moscow, Russia August 24, 2023.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to the family of Yevgeny Prigozhin on Thursday, breaking his silence after the mercenary leader's plane crashed with no survivors two months after he led a mutiny against army chiefs.

Two US officials told Reuters that Washington believed a surface-to-air missile originating from inside Russia likely shot down the plane, though they said the information was preliminary and under review. They spoke on condition of anonymity and offered no evidence.

Russian investigators opened a criminal probe but there has been no official word from Moscow on what may have caused Wednesday evening's crash. Until Putin's comments there had been no official confirmation of Prigozhin's death beyond a statement from the aviation authority saying he was on board.

Breaking his silence, Putin described Prigozhin as a talented businessman whom he had known since the 1990s and said the investigation into the crash would take time.

Prigozhin, 62, was head of the Wagner mercenary group and a self-declared enemy of the army top brass over what he said was its incompetent prosecution of Russia's war in Ukraine.

A view shows flags and a sledgehammer with Wagner logo among flowers at a makeshift memorial near former PMC Wagner Center, associated with the founder of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in Saint Petersburg, Russia August 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Anastasia Barashkova) A view shows flags and a sledgehammer with Wagner logo among flowers at a makeshift memorial near former PMC Wagner Center, associated with the founder of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in Saint Petersburg, Russia August 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Anastasia Barashkova)

Prigozhin's mutiny against Putin

Putin earlier made a virtual statement to a summit of the BRICS nations in South Africa which his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, was attending. Neither referenced the plane crash in which 10 people were said to have been killed.

Prigozhin spearheaded the mutiny against the army leadership on June 23-24 which Putin said could have tipped Russia into civil war.

The mercenary leader also spent months criticizing the conduct of Russia's war in Ukraine - which Moscow calls a "special military operation" - and had tried to topple Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff.

The mutiny was ended by an apparent Kremlin deal which saw Prigozhin agree to relocate to neighboring Belarus. But he had appeared to move freely inside Russia.

Prigozhin posted a video address on Monday which he suggested was made in Africa. He turned up at a Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in July.



