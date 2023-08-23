The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News Russia-Ukraine War

Wagner Group chief among passengers on crashed plane near Moscow

All ten people on board the aircraft died in the crash, according to the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: AUGUST 23, 2023 20:06

Updated: AUGUST 23, 2023 20:48
A view shows plane wreckage on fire following an alleged air accident at a location given as Tver region, Russia, in this image published August 23, 2023. (photo credit: OSTOROZHNO NOVOSTI/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A view shows plane wreckage on fire following an alleged air accident at a location given as Tver region, Russia, in this image published August 23, 2023.
(photo credit: OSTOROZHNO NOVOSTI/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was among passengers on a private plane which crashed in the Tver Oblast, northwest of Moscow, on Wednesday, according to the Russian authorities.

All ten people on board the aircraft died in the crash, according to the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry. RIA Novosti reported that emergency services said that eight bodies were found at the crash site.

The plane was on its way from Moscow to St. Petersburg. 

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency said that Prigozhin was on board the aircraft. Initial reports by Russia media indicated that Dmitry Utkin, a high-ranking commander in the Wagner Group close to Prigozhin, was killed in the crash as well.

Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group's pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO) Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group's pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Prigozin's failed mutiny

In June, Prigozhin was exiled from Russia to Belarus as part of a deal reached after a mutiny by the Wagner Group against the Russian military during which members of the militia briefly captured the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and then marched towards Moscow.

In July, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that Prigozhin had moved to St. Petersburg in Russia and may have moved on to Moscow.

On Monday, a video was published on social media showing a person appearing to be Prigozhin in a desert-like area saying "Wagner is conducting reconnaissance and search operations, making Russia even greater on every continent — and Africa even more free." Prigozhin added in the video that he was hiring "real strong men."

It is unclear when and where exactly the video was filmed.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by