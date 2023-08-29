No. 2 US House Republican Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer

Republican US House Majority leader Steve Scalise said on Tuesday he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a common form of blood cancer, and expects to continue to work while undergoing treatment.

"I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable," Scalise said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The congressman from Louisiana, the No. 2-ranking Republican in the House, was injured in a shooting in 2017, when a gunman attacked lawmakers practicing for an annual charity baseball game. Scalise underwent several surgeries to repair internal organs and broken bones following the assault.

US Representative Jamie Raskin, a Democrat, said in December that he had been diagnosed with a form of lymphoma. Raskin announced in April that he was in remission.