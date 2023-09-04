The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Herzog seeking reform agreement, Likud says no deal yet

A statement from the President's Residence on Monday evening said that "in the last few weeks, the president has made a special effort to prevent a judicial crisis preserve democracy.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 20:04

Updated: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 20:36
President Herzog addresses a joint meeting of Congress on July 19. (photo credit: Kevin Lamarque/GPO)
President Herzog addresses a joint meeting of Congress on July 19.
(photo credit: Kevin Lamarque/GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin denied reports on Monday that the Likud had agreed to a judicial reform compromise proposed by President Isaac Herzog.

A statement from the President's Residence on Monday evening said that "in the last few weeks, the president has made a special effort to prevent a judicial crisis and present a solution that would preserve democracy and the unity of Israeli unity."

The statement added that "as part of the efforts, the president has held talks with coalition and opposition leaders with the goal of encouraging dialogue that would lead to broad agreements."

The statement stressed that no agreements had been reached yet.

Netanyahu-approved proposal

A report by N12, however, claimed that Netanyahu had already given his okay for a proposal. This proposal reportedly included renewed legislation on a softened reasonableness standard law, no change to the Judicial Selection Committee, and freezing of all reform legislation for a year-and-a-half.

JUSTICE MINISTER Yariv Levin speaks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the voting in the Knesset plenum on Monday. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) JUSTICE MINISTER Yariv Levin speaks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the voting in the Knesset plenum on Monday. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Soon after the report, both Netanyahu and Levin categorically denied the existence of such a proposal or the fact that they had agreed to it.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by