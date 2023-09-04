Herzog seeking reform agreement, Likud says no deal yet

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin denied reports on Monday that the Likud had agreed to a judicial reform compromise proposed by President Isaac Herzog.

A statement from the President's Residence on Monday evening said that "in the last few weeks, the president has made a special effort to prevent a judicial crisis and present a solution that would preserve democracy and the unity of Israeli unity."

The statement added that "as part of the efforts, the president has held talks with coalition and opposition leaders with the goal of encouraging dialogue that would lead to broad agreements."

The statement stressed that no agreements had been reached yet.

Netanyahu-approved proposal

A report by N12, however, claimed that Netanyahu had already given his okay for a proposal. This proposal reportedly included renewed legislation on a softened reasonableness standard law, no change to the Judicial Selection Committee, and freezing of all reform legislation for a year-and-a-half.

JUSTICE MINISTER Yariv Levin speaks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the voting in the Knesset plenum on Monday. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Soon after the report, both Netanyahu and Levin categorically denied the existence of such a proposal or the fact that they had agreed to it.