43% of Israelis opposed to judicial reform Reasonableness Clause - poll

43% of Israelis are opposed to the Reasonableness Clause which is set to pass in the Knesset on Monday, according to a poll published by KAN news on Sunday.

31% of respondents said they support the bill and 25% said that they weren't sure.

Additionally, the poll found that 36% of Israelis believe that police should act more harshly against protesters blocking roads, while 24% said that they believe police are already acting too harshly. Another 24% said that they believe police are acting correctly already.

When asked if they believe outgoing Tel Aviv district police commander Ami Eshed was correct in accusing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of removing him from his position for political reasons, 43% said Eshed was correct, while 24% said Ben-Gvir was correct in accusing Eshed of being politically motivated.

Gantz regains lead over Netanyahu in new poll

In addition, another poll by KAN on Sunday evening found that Benny Gantz's National Unity Party had regained its lead over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party, with the National Unity Party projected to earn 29 seats and the Likud projected to earn 28 seats.

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz pass each other in the Knesset last year. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Additionally, the poll found that Yesh Atid would earn 17 seats, Shas would earn 10 seats, the Religious Zionist Party would earn nine seats, Yisrael Beytenu would earn six seats, Ra'am and Hadash-Ta'al would earn five seats each, and Meretz would earn four seats.

According to the poll, the bloc opposed to Netanyahu (excluding Hadash-Ta'al, which does not traditionally sit within coalitions) would earn 61 seats, while the bloc led by Netanyahu would earn 54.

KAN additionally asked respondents who was more fit to serve as prime minister, with 43% saying Gantz is more fit for the position and 35% saying Netanyahu was preferable.

When asked to compare Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid and Netanyahu, 38% said they preferred Netanyahu, while 32% said they prefer Lapid.

Additional poll finds Netanyahu ahead of Gantz

In contrast to KAN's poll, a poll by N12 found that Netanyahu was ahead of Gantz, with the Likud projected to earn 28 seats and the National Unity Party projected to earn 26 seats.

Additionally, the poll found that Yesh Atid would earn 20 seats, Shas would earn 10 seats, the Religious Zionist Party would earn nine seats, the United Torah Judaism party would earn seven seats, Yisrael Beytenu would earn 6 seats, Ra'am and Hadash-Ta'al would earn five seats, and Meretz would earn four seats.

According to the N12 poll, the current opposition (excluding Hadash-Ta'al) would earn 61 seats, while the current coalition would earn 54 seats.