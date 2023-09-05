Ukraine loses its first Challenger 2 tank - report

A Ukrainian Challenger 2 tank was recently destroyed in Zaporizhzhia, according to the Kyiv Post and open-source intelligence source OSINTtechnical.

The tank, one of 14 supplied to Ukraine by the British in January, was seen in videos online burning by the side of a road in the recently liberated town of Robotyne.

It was unclear exactly how the tank was destroyed, but analysts at the Kyiv Post suggested that it was targeted by active artillery fire.

Soldiers of 1 A Squadron, Queens Royal Lancers (QRL) patrolling outside Basra, Iraq onboard a Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank during Operation Telic 4. (credit: Graeme Main/MOD/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The apparent first loss of a 69-ton, four-person tank, comes just days after the Ukrainian defense ministry highlighted the tank in a video interview with an 82nd Brigade trooper, according to Forbes.