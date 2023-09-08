The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ukraine's Zelensky says Putin killed mercenary boss Prigozhin

Zelensky made the comment in passing at a conference in Kyiv as he was asked a question about the Russian president.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2023 16:23

Updated: SEPTEMBER 8, 2023 16:46
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (not pictured) in front of the presidential palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, September 6, 2023. (photo credit: Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Marie Odgaard via REUTERS)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (not pictured) in front of the presidential palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, September 6, 2023.
(photo credit: Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Marie Odgaard via REUTERS)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday Russian leader Vladimir Putin was behind the death of mutinous mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died in an unexplained plane crash with his top lieutenants last month.

Zelensky, who provided no evidence to back up his assertion, made the comment in passing at a conference in Kyiv as he was asked a question about the Russian president.

"The fact that he killed Prigozhin - at least that's the information we all have, not any other kind - that also speaks to his rationality, and about the fact that he is weak," Zelensky said.

Kremlin denies involvement in crash

The Kremlin says all possible causes of the crash will be investigated, including the possibility of foul play. It has called the suggestion that Putin ordered the deaths of Prigozhin and his men an "absolute lie."

A view shows a portrait of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin at a makeshift memorial in Moscow, Russia August 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER) A view shows a portrait of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin at a makeshift memorial in Moscow, Russia August 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Prigozhin this summer led a brief mutiny in Russia that posed the biggest challenge to Putin's rule since he rose to power in 1999. It prompted the Kremlin chief to accuse its authors of "treason" and a "stab in the back."

Many critics of Putin have died in unclear circumstances during his 23 years in power, or narrowly escaped dying.



