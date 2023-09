Elon Musk owner of "X", the social network formally known as Twitter, retweeted a post claiming that the "attacks" by the media against Elon Musk for antisemitism are backed by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

Musk retweeted Mario Nawfal, the hoster of one of the largest Twitter Spaces on the platform. Spaces is an audio format for Twitter allowing real-time conversations to happen.

Musk called Nawfal's tweet "accurate".