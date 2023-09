Blood donation centers in Marrakech have put out an urgent call for blood donations to support the victims of the earthquake that hit the city Friday night.

“We urgently appeal to all citizens, especially those in the city of Marrakech, to donate blood to assist the injuries,” the Marrakech Regional Blood Transfusion Center said.

All healthcare facilities in the city of Marrakech as well as the Mohammed VI Hospital have been mobilized to provide necessary medical care to the injured.