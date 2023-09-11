Netanyahu hits back at Ben-Gvir: No one can stop judicial reform deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced that the prime minister is working to "exhaust every possibility to reach a national consensus" concerning the government's judicial reform plan, after National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir rejected a reported outline being formulated at the President's Residence on Monday.

"If such an agreement is reached, no one will prevent its implementation," stressed Netanyahu.

Ben-Gvir stated that while he supports negotiations, he is the outline, calling the outline a "surrender."

"I am in favor of negotiations, but against surrender. The reform is important for the State of Israel, it will balance the three authorities - the legislative, the executive, and the judiciary," said Ben-Gvir.

"Folding in the President's Residence means humiliating more than half of the nation. Folding in the President's Residence means a violation of right-wing values. Otzma Yehudit will not give its hand to this folding. I call on my friends, the heads of the coalition, to make your voice heard, let's go against the folding and surrendering."