Two lightly wounded in shooting terrorist attack near Huwara

Two people were lightly wounded in a shooting attack near Huwara in the northern West Bank on Tuesday evening, according to Magen David Adom.

The two suffered from injuries caused by shards of glass, according to MDA.

The IDF was conducting a manhunt in the area in pursuit of the suspected shooters. Shortly after the attack, the al-Fajr Brigade terrorist group claimed responsibility for the shooting, according to Palestinian reports.

Last week, the al-Fajr Brigade claimed responsibility for a shooting attack in the Jordan Valley in which a Border Police officer was moderately injured. Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan at the scene of a shooting attack near Huwara. September 12, 2023 (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)

In late August, Silas (Shai) Nigerker and his son Aviad Nir were murdered in a terrorist attack in Huwara. The terrorist behind that attack, identified by Palestinian media as Osama Issa Bani Fadl, a resident of the town of Aqraba, is still on the run.

Samaria Regional Council head calls for checkpoints in northern West Bank

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan was in the area at the time of the attack and helped treat those wounded.

"I am standing here and I am telling the prime minister, I am telling the defense minister, and I am telling all the ministers: this is your responsibility. It is in your hands you are responsible for the fact that Jews are being shot here again and again in the center of the State of Israel," said Dagan. "We came here to live. We will not let this go. We demand security, we demand that you restore deterrence."

Dagan called for checkpoints to be set up by Israeli forces throughout the northern West Bank.

Hamas: Attack is a response to Ben-Gvir's policies concerning prisoners

Hamas spokesperson Muhammad Hamadeh welcomed the attack on Tuesday evening, saying "The shooting operation in the town of Huwwara, south of Nablus, this evening is a heroic response to the foolishness of [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir against the prisoners and the settlers’ plans against the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. It is a message of fire to the occupation and its settlers who threaten Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa with assault and desecration during the Jewish holidays.”

This is a developing story.