Huwara suspect identified, house already mapped for demolition - report

The Palestinian suspected of carrying out the terrorist attack in Huwara in which Silas (Shai) Nigerker and his son Aviad Nir were murdered on Saturday has been identified as Osama Issa Bani Fadl from the town of Aqraba, east of Huwara, Israeli and Palestinian media reported on Thursday.

تغطية صحفية| "معنوياتنا عالية الحمد لله".. ما قاله عيسى بني فضل الذي يتهم الاحتلال نجله بتنفيذ عملية حوارة قبل أسبوع. pic.twitter.com/zOiLwWeKWY — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 24, 2023

Early Thursday morning, Palestinian media reported that Israeli forces had mapped Bani Fadl's home in preparation for its possible demolition, despite the fact that Bani Fadl still has not been apprehended.

Osama's father, Issa Bani Fadl told Palestinian media that Israeli security forces told him "Your son is a young man in the beginning of his life, and we do not want to hand him over to you for a funeral. We want him to turn himself in. Being imprisoned is better than being killed."

Issa stated "I don’t know where he is, I only know that he went out to work, otherwise I don’t know anything," adding that the security forces warned that they were giving Bani Fadl three days to give himself up.