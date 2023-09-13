Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

FM Cohen appoints two envoys for innovation and fighting antisemitism

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 13, 2023 17:16

Updated: SEPTEMBER 13, 2023 17:32

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has appointed two envoys for the purpose of promoting innovation and fighting against antisemitism worldwide.

The envoys will work alongside Israeli organizations around the world to promote the interests of the State of Israel and the Foreign Ministry.

Former Blue-and-White MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh was appointed Special Envoy for Combatting Antisemitism and Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hasan-Nahum was appointed Special Envoy for Innovation, joining Rabbi Leo Dee who was recently appointed Special Envoy for Social Initiatives.

Judge issues protective order over evidence in Trump documents case
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 05:29 PM
Ukrainian Danube ports' export potential hit by Russian attacks
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 04:45 PM
Egypt recovers 87 dead bodies from storm-hit Libya
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 04:02 PM
Netanyahu pushes economic fight on Arab sector crime organizations
By Tal Shalev/Walla
09/13/2023 03:59 PM
Israeli citizens to start guarding businesses against protection rackets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2023 02:41 PM
London's water supply partially cut off, residents complain
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 11:54 AM
Libya flooding: Death toll may double to over 10,000 - minister
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 11:32 AM
Fire in Spanish care home for elderly kills one, injures 27
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 11:08 AM
Ukraine shoots down 32 out of 44 drones launched by Russia
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 08:37 AM
Russia destroys drone over Tver region, no casualties
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 08:20 AM
Israeli driver killed, another injured as four trucks collide
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2023 07:36 AM
Taiwan reports 28 Chinese air force planes in its air defense zone
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 05:14 AM
Netanyahu to meet with Ukrainian President Zelensky at UNGA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2023 07:42 PM
US official meets with Bennett and Gantz to discuss Saudi normalization
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2023 07:37 PM
Russian state TV shows video of NKorea's Kim disembarking train
By REUTERS
09/12/2023 03:50 PM