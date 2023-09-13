Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has appointed two envoys for the purpose of promoting innovation and fighting against antisemitism worldwide.

The envoys will work alongside Israeli organizations around the world to promote the interests of the State of Israel and the Foreign Ministry.

Former Blue-and-White MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh was appointed Special Envoy for Combatting Antisemitism and Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hasan-Nahum was appointed Special Envoy for Innovation, joining Rabbi Leo Dee who was recently appointed Special Envoy for Social Initiatives.