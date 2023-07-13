The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Rabbi Leo Dee to Netanyahu: 'No need to pretend there's a two-state solution'

Netanyahu has said in 2009 that he would support a Palestinian state with the guarantee of its demilitarization and acceptance of Israel as the Jewish homeland.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 13, 2023 00:27
RABBI LEO Dee addresses the media after news emerged that his wife had died of the wounds she sustained in the Jordan Valley attack earlier this month. (photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)
RABBI LEO Dee addresses the media after news emerged that his wife had died of the wounds she sustained in the Jordan Valley attack earlier this month.
(photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

Rabbi Leo Dee, whose wife and two daughters were murdered by Palestinian terrorists in April, addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday regarding the financing of the Palestinian Authority.

"Thanks to your excellent economic policies, you increased the number of daily workers who leave their homes in the West Bank and work in Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, and Tel Aviv from 50,000 a day to 200,000 a day," Dee said. "And through this, you created a new and promising reality for Palestinians and Israelis." He also stated much of the income in the Palestinian territories comes from Israel.

Dee states that "Oslo and the two-state solution" makes little sense, and that bringing Palestinians into the Israeli workforce "makes them dependent on their trade with us."

"So there are no two countries. There are 10 Palestinian cities - actually 10 separate Palestinian states - that could happily be run by their clans, their tribal leaders. And there is no need to pretend that there is actually another country with its own government in Ramallah and its own Fatah army.

Dee: "The two-state solution is completely dead"

"And there is no longer any need to pretend that there is a two-state solution. I spoke with foreign ministers and officials from Britain, Europe, and the United States recently - they all told me privately - the two-state solution is completely dead. Prime Minister, you are the only person in the world who continues to believe in it!"

Rabbi Leo Dee is seen speaking at an Israel Remembrance Day ceremony. (credit: Ariel Ohana) Rabbi Leo Dee is seen speaking at an Israel Remembrance Day ceremony. (credit: Ariel Ohana)

The prime minister has most recently been opposed to the two-state solution, recently telling the Knesset in a closed-door meeting that Palestinian hopes of establishing a sovereign state “must be eliminated.”

Despite this, Dee addressed Netanyahu, asking "Why do you keep beating a dead horse? Why do you continue to support the Palestinian Authority and Fatah? Today, the Palestinian Authority is responsible for 70% of the terrorist attacks in Israel!"



Rabbi Leo Dee



"Why do the governments of the world insist on continuing to support this regime - and support it with over a billion dollars in annual funding?" Dee asked. "Their money is currently funding summer camps with posters of the three terrorists who killed my wife and daughters and activities for children to teach them how to stab and shoot Jews in Israel and abroad."

Dee criticized the Israeli leader on the PA's "Pay for Slay" program, where he claims that it's "the biggest incentive for terrorism on the planet today. And you, Bibi, and your government allow it to continue.

"Please act in accordance with the new reality and stop supporting terrorism in Israel. And also stop the international governments from funding it. For Lucy, Maya, and Rina. For my remaining children."

Dee ends his remarks by saying that stopping the next war with the Palestinians starts with ending the provision of funds to "our enemies and the enemy of the good Palestinians."

Herb Keinon contributed to this report.



