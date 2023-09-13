Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Judge issues protective order over classified evidence in Trump documents case

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 13, 2023 17:29

US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon has issued a protective order governing the classified evidence in the federal case involving former US President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

Eli Cohen appoints envoys for innovation and fighting antisemitism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2023 05:16 PM
Ukrainian Danube ports' export potential hit by Russian attacks
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 04:45 PM
Egypt recovers 87 dead bodies from storm-hit Libya
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 04:02 PM
Netanyahu pushes economic fight on Arab sector crime organizations
By Tal Shalev/Walla
09/13/2023 03:59 PM
Israeli citizens to start guarding businesses against protection rackets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2023 02:41 PM
London's water supply partially cut off, residents complain
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 11:54 AM
Libya flooding: Death toll may double to over 10,000 - minister
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 11:32 AM
Fire in Spanish care home for elderly kills one, injures 27
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 11:08 AM
Ukraine shoots down 32 out of 44 drones launched by Russia
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 08:37 AM
Russia destroys drone over Tver region, no casualties
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 08:20 AM
Israeli driver killed, another injured as four trucks collide
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2023 07:36 AM
Taiwan reports 28 Chinese air force planes in its air defense zone
By REUTERS
09/13/2023 05:14 AM
Netanyahu to meet with Ukrainian President Zelensky at UNGA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2023 07:42 PM
US official meets with Bennett and Gantz to discuss Saudi normalization
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2023 07:37 PM
Russian state TV shows video of NKorea's Kim disembarking train
By REUTERS
09/12/2023 03:50 PM