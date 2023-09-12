Jerusalem Post
Putin says Trump prosecution shows US system is 'rotten'

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 12, 2023 11:11

Updated: SEPTEMBER 12, 2023 11:16

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that what he called the "political" prosecution of former US President Donald Trump showed that the US political system was "rotten."

In comments at a forum in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, Putin also said that significant changes in the US-Russia relationship were unlikely regardless of who becomes the next president of the United States.

Putin also said that the West was trying to deter China but that it would fail in doing so.

In comments at a forum in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Putin said that Russia-China relations were at an "unprecedented" level.



