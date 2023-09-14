Jerusalem Post
High Court demands Levin explain Judicial Selection Committee delay

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 14, 2023 12:29

High Court judges Anat Baron, David Mintz, and Yael Willner issued a conditional order on Thursday demanding that Justice Minister Yariv Levin explain why he is delaying the convention of the Judicial Selection Committee. 

The High Court of Justice hearing on the Judicial Selection Committee was originally set for September 7, and moved to the 19th at Levin's last-minute request for private representation.

The delay was meant to allow Levin’s representative time to prepare their case. 

This is a developing story.

