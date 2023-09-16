Israeli citizen arrested in Uman, facing deportation from Ukraine - report

This is the second arrest of an ultra-orthodox Jew in Uman in two days.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 16, 2023 18:26
Ultra-Orthodox Hasidic Jewish pilgrims pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov on the eve of the Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, in the town of Uman, Ukraine September 20, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO/FILE PHOTO)
Ultra-Orthodox Hasidic Jewish pilgrims pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov on the eve of the Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, in the town of Uman, Ukraine September 20, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO/FILE PHOTO)

A 50-year-old Israeli citizen was arrested Saturday in Uman, Ukraine near the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov and is expected to be deported back to Israel, KAN News reported.

According to Ukrainian Police Commissioner Ivan Vygovsky, more than 37,000 Haredi Jews have visited the city in the past week, denying any special scheduled events. 

This arrest follows Thursday's arrest of another Israeli citizen visiting Ukraine to spend Rosh Hashanah in Uman. He was detained for questioning, KAN reported.

Residents of Ukraine have expressed discontent with the behavior of many Haredi visitors to Uman, posting videos on social media of them acting destructive toward property.

KAN reported that a video cited a bus driver saying that transporting the Haredi visitors was like "touring in a bus filled with garbage."

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Haredi
rosh hashanah
uman
hassidim
arrest
Hasidic