A 50-year-old Israeli citizen was arrested Saturday in Uman, Ukraine near the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov and is expected to be deported back to Israel, KAN News reported.

According to Ukrainian Police Commissioner Ivan Vygovsky, more than 37,000 Haredi Jews have visited the city in the past week, denying any special scheduled events.

This arrest follows Thursday's arrest of another Israeli citizen visiting Ukraine to spend Rosh Hashanah in Uman. He was detained for questioning, KAN reported.

Residents of Ukraine have expressed discontent with the behavior of many Haredi visitors to Uman, posting videos on social media of them acting destructive toward property.

KAN reported that a video cited a bus driver saying that transporting the Haredi visitors was like "touring in a bus filled with garbage."

This is a developing story.