Kurds face unprecedented crisis in face-off with Iran, Iraq - analysis

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq is facing a new and potentially unprecedented crisis as it faces off against pressure from Baghdad, Iran, and Turkey. The pressure comes six years after the autonomous region held a vote on independence back in 2017. From that era to today is a marked contrast.

The region played a key role in defeating ISIS and is a stable, secure area of Iraq where many people come to do business and enjoy tourism opportunities. However, nature abhors a vacuum, and many of the region’s neighbors are jealous of its success. Towards that end, they are chomping at the bit to undermine it.

In recent days and months, there have been several processes that are threatening the region. First of all, the region is divided internally between two large Kurdish political parties, the KDP and PUK. The KDP is stronger and dominant in the capital, Erbil. It also enjoys amicable ties with Ankara and therefore has strong trading and financial ties across the border in Turkey. But that doesn’t stop Ankara from carrying on a military campaign in northern Iraq that often harms Kurds. Turkey claims to be fighting the PKK, which it calls “terrorists.” However, the bombardments against the alleged PKK elements leads to concern for Kurdish civilians and other communities in and around Dohuk, one of the region’s cities.

Iran threatening military action

Iran meanwhile is also threatening military action in the region. Iran has closer ties to the PUK than the KDP. Iran also has ratcheted up pressure on Kurdish dissident groups. This is in part because of the anniversary of the killing of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman, by Iran’s morality police. Amini was Kurdish and Iran has cracked down on Kurdish groups over the last year, even launching drone and artillery attacks on Kurds in Iraq. Kurdish Peshmerga forces take part in their graduation ceremony at a military camp in Erbil, Iraq, August 21, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/AZAD LASHKARI)

Now Iran says there is a deadline for Iraq to move and disarm dissident groups. The goal of Iran is to create an excuse for more military operations. It could use Iran-backed militias in Kirkuk to threaten groups near Sulimaniyah, or it could use drones and missiles. Iran often tests the precision of its missiles and drones by attacking Kurds in Iraq, before rolling out the weapons for use elsewhere.

At the same time, the Kurdistan region is facing pressure from Baghdad. This includes threats to Kurds in Kirkuk, which Baghdad’s federal forces have controlled since 2017, and also budget threats and other means.

The president of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, confirmed that the Kurdistan Region fulfilled its obligations and dealt with Baghdad with the utmost transparency, according to a statement on Wednesday. According to an article at Al-Monitor by Amberin Zaman, “ Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has appealed to President Joe Biden to intervene in a deepening crisis with the central government in Baghdad, airing fears that the Kurdistan Region might even collapse as an entity if the crisis is left unchecked, Al-Monitor has learned.”

Iran says the region has until September 19 to disarm and deal with Kurdish dissident groups that oppose Iran. These groups, such as the PDKI, Komala, PJAK and PAK may be divided in some ways by party affiliation and tactics, but they all oppose the Iranian regime and they are increasingly united in concerns about Iran’s threats.

Taken together the issues Erbil now faces in relations with Baghdad, and the pressure from Iran and Turkey, appear to be a major challenge. The US and Western powers have often supported the region in the past. In addition, the region has economic ties with the Gulf. Nevertheless, it is isolated in northern Iraq. It is a kind of strategic hinge around which Iran, Turkey, and Baghdad revolve.

The US also uses the region to supply troops in eastern Syria. Iran and Turkey oppose the US presence in Syria. For this reason, they also want to pressure Erbil, because US troops and assets are located near Erbil and use Erbil’s airport.