The IDF operated early Tuesday morning in the West Bank where they and mapped the homes of three terrorists, who were complicit in planning and carrying out the shooting attack at the Eli gas station last June, in which four people were murdered.
IDF mapped homes of terrorists who were complicit in the Eli gas station attack
