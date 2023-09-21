Jerusalem Post
Knesset requests delay in incapacitation High Court hearing filing

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: SEPTEMBER 21, 2023 12:28

The Knesset submitted on Thursday a request to extend the due date for its response to the incapacitation law delay hearing from later in the evening to Friday noon.

Attempted ramming attack reported in West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2023 12:36 PM
Gaza resident arrested after entering TLV bus station with knives
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2023 10:11 AM
Explosion at hospital near Indonesia capital, bomb squad on location
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 07:27 AM
Russia says NATO drills are 'aggressive', risky - RIA
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 07:24 AM
Russia says evacuates, shelters 5,000 Karabakh residents
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 06:39 AM
Blasts heard in Kyiv, other parts of Ukraine
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 06:11 AM
Raisi: Israel normalization ‘a stab in the back of the Palestinians’
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2023 04:43 AM
Russian military destroys 19 Ukrainian drones over Crimea, Black Sea
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 02:40 AM
Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries
By REUTERS
09/21/2023 01:09 AM
Two people killed in explosion in northern Hungary
By REUTERS
09/20/2023 11:30 PM
Police sappers handling explosive found in Qalansawe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/20/2023 07:59 PM
Russian peacekeepers die after being fired on in Karabakh
By REUTERS
09/20/2023 07:31 PM
Azerbaijan says it wants to reintegrate Karabakh Armenians peacefully
By REUTERS
09/20/2023 04:52 PM
National Security Ministry director-general resigns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/20/2023 04:22 PM
Poland protests against Zelensky's statements at the UN
By REUTERS
09/20/2023 04:07 PM