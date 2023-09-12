Petitioners say reasonableness law attempt to 'ruin Israel's democracy'

Dr. Eliad Shraga, head of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, opened the arguments of the petitioners against the reasonableness law on Tuesday, presenting the legislation as part of a broader agenda.

The agenda of the government, including the judicial reform, was to ruin the democratic system of Israel with laws like the police law and the laws that sought to allows Shas Chairman Arye Deri to be appointed minister despite his past criminal convictions.

Justice Noam Sohlberg asked for specific examples of how the laws disrupted Israel’s democratic system. Court President Esther Hayut said that they were reviewing a specific law.

"You can't ignore the broader picture," said Shraga. "The story is that they want to ruin the judicial system.

The power of the Knesset as a constituent authority was traced by Shraga back to the Declaration of Independence. He argued that while others were speaking to the right of the court to strike down basic laws, he said that he was arguing that the authority of the Knesset to pass basic laws violating Israel’s democratic principles had to be questioned.

Shraga finished his petition with an appeal for the court to issue a verdict as soon as possible.

“We’ll write it tonight,” Amit said sarcastically.

Knesset abused its authority with reasonableness law

The Knesset abused its constituent authority by passing the reasonableness standard law to prevent the convening of the Judicial Selection Committee, attorney Chagi Kalai argued to the High Court of Justice on Tuesday.

A hearing on the Judicial Selection Committee is scheduled for September 19 for petitions demanding that the government assemble the panel and begin appointing justices. Justice Minister Yariv Levin has refused to convene the committee until it has been reformed. The matter is an administrative decision, which would have made applications of reasonableness standard applicable prior to the passing of the law restricting it on July 24.

Kalai, representing a petition put forward by 44 people, told the court that the law was unsuitable as a quasi-constitutional basic law because of this immediate political purpose.

Kalai also argued that the institution of basic laws was abused to protect the law from judicial review.

Court President Esther Hayut dismissed this reasoning, saying it didn’t prevent the court from accepting petitions.