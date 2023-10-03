Jerusalem Post
Chief Rabbi of Israel: 'I condemn any harm inflicted upon any individual, religious leaders'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 3, 2023 14:48

The chief rabbi of Israel on Tuesday, Rabbi David Lau condemned any harm toward religious leaders and individuals during the Sukkot holiday, according to Hebrew media.

"We will continue to pray for their benefit and honor all the nations that come to honor the holy city of Jerusalem. I strongly condemn any harm inflicted upon any individual or religious leader," Rabbi Lau said. "Such unacceptable behaviors should not be associated with Jewish religious law in any way."

A group of pilgrims carrying a cross near Jerusalem's Lion's Gate encountered a group of Jewish worshipers carrying the 4 species of Sukkot– who immediately began spitting on them. At least 7 spitballs landed.

