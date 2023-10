An Israeli family of five was injured in a car crash in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, Magen David Adom said on Thursday.

The five, all lightly injured, were rushed by Egyptian emergency medical service to the Taba crossing in southern Israel, where they were then brought to Yoseftal Medical Center in Eilat for treatment.

The injured family includes three children the ages of eight, 11 and 13. The hospital said it received the five, who are expected to be released later on Thursday.