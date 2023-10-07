IDF strikes Hamas as operation 'Iron Swords' commences

The IDF was striking the southern region and communities near the Gaza Strip with multiple operational forces it said Saturday afternoon in an operation it is calling "Iron Swords."

"Operational commanders are arriving to manage the combat in all areas," explained IDF Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Hagari. "Concurrently, we have initiated the call-up of reservists for various units within the IDF."

According to the Hagari, some 2,200 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. Simultaneously, there were several infiltrations into Israeli territory in the southern part of the country.

Numerous IDF units, including special units, have been deployed to the Gaza periphery and are engaging in various combat zones to protect the residents of the southern region. Dozens of combat aircraft from the Air Force have recently struck several targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF Spokesperson calls on the public to listen to the instructions of the Home Front Command, which save lives.