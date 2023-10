Several people were injured across southern and central Israel from rocket fire.

In Rishon Letzion, Magen David Adom (MDA) teams treating and evacuating to Shamir Hospital two victims aged 28 in serious condition.

In Yavne, MDA teams treated and evacuated to Assuta Hospital a 73-year-old female in serious condition, and a male aged 77 in mild condition.

In Bat Yam, MDA teams treated and evacuated to Wolfson Hospital a 24-year-old male in moderate condition.